THURSDAY 3/10/22 6:59 a.m.

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A missing elderly man from Spanish Fork has been safely found, police say.

His condition when found has not been released at this time.

THURSDAY 3/10/22 6:10 a.m.

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for an elderly man who went missing on Wednesday night.

Officials say Richard Reed Larsen, 76, was last seen near 66 S 400 W in Spanish Fork around 9 p.m. He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and is a white male.

Larsen’s wife says the man went to bed and when she woke up, he was nowhere to be found.

Larsen does not have a valid driver’s license but should be carrying a wallet with contact information inside. Larsen’s wife says this is unusual behavior for the man.

If you have seen Larsen or know of his whereabouts, please call police at (801) 794 3970.