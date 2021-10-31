UPDATE: Missing elderly special needs Logan woman found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SUNDAY 10/31/21 1:35 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman from Logan.

Details have not been released about her condition, but officials have positively located the woman.

Original Story: Silver Alert activated for missing elderly Logan woman with special needs

SUNDAY 10/31/21 1:25 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 69-year-old woman from Logan on Sunday.

The Logan Police Department has identified the missing woman as Lana Marlene McKinsey. She was last seen on Sunday around 11:28 a.m. near 800 N. Main St.

Authorities say she is a person who is deaf, legally blind, and has special needs.

McKinsey is described as a white female weighing 160 pounds, about 4’11” tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is possibly in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with a peacock on the back, white jeans, and a navy blue sweater underneath the jacket. She may also be wearing an eye patch and dark sunglasses while carrying a blue purse with Elvis on it.

If you have any information about McKinsey’s whereabouts, you are asked to call (801) 965-4446.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories