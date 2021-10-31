UPDATE: Missing elderly special needs Logan woman found

SUNDAY 10/31/21 1:35 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman from Logan.

Details have not been released about her condition, but officials have positively located the woman.

Original Story: Silver Alert activated for missing elderly Logan woman with special needs

SUNDAY 10/31/21 1:25 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 69-year-old woman from Logan on Sunday.

The Logan Police Department has identified the missing woman as Lana Marlene McKinsey. She was last seen on Sunday around 11:28 a.m. near 800 N. Main St.

Authorities say she is a person who is deaf, legally blind, and has special needs.

McKinsey is described as a white female weighing 160 pounds, about 4’11” tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is possibly in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with a peacock on the back, white jeans, and a navy blue sweater underneath the jacket. She may also be wearing an eye patch and dark sunglasses while carrying a blue purse with Elvis on it.

If you have any information about McKinsey’s whereabouts, you are asked to call (801) 965-4446.