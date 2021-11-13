Silver Alert activated for elderly Kearns man with special needs

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for an elderly man from Kearns on Saturday afternoon.

Unified Police Department describes the missing man as 67-year-old Deray Terry Hansen. He stands 5’6” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hansen has special needs and suffers from early signs of dementia. He was last heard from a week ago and was last seen near 4806 W. 4775 S. and likes to frequent the area.

Authorities say he is most likely traveling on foot. A detailed clothing description is not known at this time, but officials say he is likely wearing blue jeans.

If you have any information on the missing man, please contact UPD at (801) 840-4000.

