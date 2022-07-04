AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing man with special health needs from American Fork on Monday.

Officials say Gary Lee Cordon, 71, was last seen on Sunday, July 3 around 8 p.m. near 300 N 600 East. Authorities believe Cordon may be headed to the Wendover area.

Authorities say Cordon left his home at nighttime without taking his cellphone or any of his medication with him.

Cordon has special health needs including heart and anxiety issues. Cordon is described as a white male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatshirt, pajama bottoms with beavers printed on them and yellow tennis shoes.

His vehicle is described as a 2010 brown Chevy Malibu sedan with a Utah license plate X411AH.

If you have seen this man or know of his whereabouts, contact authorities at (801) 794-3970.