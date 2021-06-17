UPDATE: Missing Taylorsville man, subject of Silver Alert, located

THURSDAY 6/17/2021 1:49 p.m.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police say the man behind Thursday’s Silver Alert has been located.

The 81-year-old man from Taylorsville, Allen Short, was last seen Thursday morning.

Unified Police say the man has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert activated for 81-year-old Allen Short, last seen in Taylorsville

THURSDAY 6/17/2021 12:33 p.m.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a Taylorsville man last seen Thursday morning.

Authorities say 81-year-old Allen Short was last seen shortly before 9:50 a.m. Thursday morning at Legacy Village Memory Care in Taylorsville.

Allen, who is said to have dementia, is described as 5’8″, weighing about 180 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with a white pattern on it.

It is unclear where Allen may be heading.

If you see Allen or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Unified Police at 801-840-4000.