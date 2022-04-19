OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?
The Orem Police Department is searching for a missing elderly Orem man last seen on Monday afternoon.
Officials say Lewis Robison, 66, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. near 740 N 300 in Orem.
Robison was headed to either the Fillmore or Salt Lake City area before he disappeared.
Robison is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 188 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, gray sweatpants and uses a walker.
Authorities say Robison is a special needs person who has dementia.
If you have seen Robison or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070 or you can call 911.