OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Orem Police Department is searching for a missing elderly Orem man last seen on Monday afternoon.

Officials say Lewis Robison, 66, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. near 740 N 300 in Orem.

Robison was headed to either the Fillmore or Salt Lake City area before he disappeared.

Robison is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 188 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo shirt, gray sweatpants and uses a walker.

Authorities say Robison is a special needs person who has dementia.

If you have seen Robison or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070 or you can call 911.