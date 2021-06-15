Silver Alert activated for 94-year-old Cache County man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HYRUM, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a 94-year-old man last seen in Hyrum.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Officials say Byron Sundberg was last seen around in Hyrum around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, weights 170 pounds with grey hair, and blue eyes.

Law enforcement said Sundberg told his family he was going to get some dirt while carrying a shovel and buck, adding that he “may go up a canyon.”

However, Sundberg did not specify which canyon he was travelling to and he does not have a cell phone with him.

It is unknown where he may be heading.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-753-7555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files