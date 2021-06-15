Silver Alert activated for 94-year-old Cache County man

HYRUM, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a 94-year-old man last seen in Hyrum.

Officials say Byron Sundberg was last seen around in Hyrum around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, weights 170 pounds with grey hair, and blue eyes.

Law enforcement said Sundberg told his family he was going to get some dirt while carrying a shovel and buck, adding that he “may go up a canyon.”

However, Sundberg did not specify which canyon he was travelling to and he does not have a cell phone with him.

It is unknown where he may be heading.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-753-7555.