Silver Alert cancelled for 75-year-old Orem woman

TUESDAY 6/15/21 6 p.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Silver Alert for a 75-year-old Orem woman has been cancelled.

No further information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert activated for 75-year-old Orem woman

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a woman missing out of Orem.

Darla Sheperdson, 75, of Orem was last seen in the area of 650 E. and 800 S.

She is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 117 pounds with silver hair, and was last seen wearing a white blouse.

Sheperdson also suffers from dementia, according to the Orem Police Department

It is unknown where she may be heading.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Orem Police Department Dispatch at 801-229-7070.