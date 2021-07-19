Silver Alert activated for 73-year-old man who told wife he needed to leave the state

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert was activated for Michael Wayne Sloan, a 73-year-old male Monday at 11:33 a.m.

Sloan is a white male who stands at about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has green eyes and was last seen wearing Levi’s and possibly a blue polo shirt with blue or black tennis shoes.

Sloan has dementia and told his wife that he needed to leave the state. His wife is unsure of where he would go out-of-state.

He would be driving a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with the Utah plate number X558AR. Anyone who sees Sloan or knows of his whereabouts should contact the Murray Police Department at 801-840-4000 or dial 9-1-1.

For more information, visit silveralert.utah.gov.