DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been issued on a 90-year-old woman named Agnes Carter who suffers from Dementia.

She is 5’1″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair with blue eyes. She was last seen at the Draper Harmons located at 11400 S 700 E.

She was at the Harmons on Tues. Feb. 15 at 12:24 p.m.

If you see her, please contact Sandy PD AT (801) 799-3000, or dial 911.

She drives a 2004 silver PT Cruiser with Utah license plate C874XW.