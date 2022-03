OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – 75-year-old James Buchanan out of Ogden has been reported missing by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Buchanan is a white male, 5’7″ tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is a special needs person, type 2 diabetic, and suffers from dementia.

If you see Buchanan, please notify DPS at (801) 965-4446.