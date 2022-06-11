WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man from Weber County.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office released the alert Saturday, June 11. According the alert, 72-year-old, Vasquez has been missing since Tuesday, May 31 in the S West Haven area.

Vasquez is described as a white male, 5’8″ in height, weighing 185. He is secial to be special needs and has a history with strokes and diabetes.

Where Vasquez is headed is uknown but he is known to frequent the Wendover area. He is believed to be driving a White 2000 Chevy SIlverado.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call Weber County Sheriff at 801-395-8221 OR call 9-1-1.