Silver Alert: 37-year-old man missing out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for 37-year-old old man out of Salt Lake City.

Andrew Gary Ingersoll is described as a white man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 220 lbs with black hair, and brown eyes.

Andrew suffers from dementia and schizophrenia, according to police.

Andrew was last seen on April 4, at 2 a.m. near 455 South 900 East

It is unknown what Andrew was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about his where about is asked to call police at 801-7993-000.