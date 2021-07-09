Signs of heat-related illness amid Utah’s heatwave

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Much of the Wasatch Front is bracing for several days of triple-digit heat starting Friday, and officials are asking folks to be mindful when recreating outside this weekend.

Doctors at Intermountain Healthcare say, already this summer there is an increase in people coming to the emergency room with a heat related illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average 700 people a year die nationwide from a heat related illness.

“I guess it could range anywhere from a few minutes with heavy exertion and a lot of those risk factors including age , body, and certain medications for someone who is well acclimated they can go hours exercising in the heat and be just fine,” states Dr. Andy Dorais from Intermountain Healthcare.

The common symptoms of heat related illness are nausea, trouble forming sentences, heavy sweating, and rapid pulse.

Here are three important reminders to avoid heat related illness:

Avoid exerting yourself during the hottest part of the day. If you want to exercise outside, do yard work, or take a hike, do it in the morning or evening when temperatures are lower.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water. If you’re. thirsty at all it’s time to start drinking. If you’ll be out working or exercising for more than two hours, you’ll also need some electrolytes, either from a liquid that contains electrolytes – such as Gatorade – or from salty snacks.