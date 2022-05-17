SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A massive rock slide at Zion National Park is causing road blockages on Tuesday morning.

Park officials say the “significant” rock slide occurred on Zion Scenic Drive, located north of the Grotto Hiking Trail.

The rockslide blocked roadways, preventing shuttle buses from passing the area. The cause of the rockslide is not yet known.

Road crews were dispatched to the scene and eventually cleared the rockfall from the roadway. Authorities say the affected roads along Zion Scenic Drive have now been reopened.

Buses are fully operational again, although park officials are asking pedestrians to avoid the area at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.