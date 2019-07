LAYTON (ABC4 News) - A man is dead after crash in Layton Tuesday evening. The crashed happened at Main Street and Antelope Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Layton police said a male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed. Layton Sgt. Clarke said the motorcyclist went through the intersection at Antelope Drive and collided with a car that was turning.