Tax referendum volunteers ‘confident’ in number of signatures gathered by day of deadline

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Time is up for supporters of the Utah Tax Referendum to gather the nearly 116,000 signatures needed to stop the Tax Reform Bill passed by lawmakers in a December special session and push it to the November ballot.

Volunteers began stationing outside the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office Tuesday afternoon to receive signature packets being collected around the valley and dropped off by couriers. Inside, one of the referendum sponsors Judy Weeks Rohner helped sort and count the number of packets coming in.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but a miracle,” she said. “And you know what? We’re going to do it.”

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said she hired temporary staff to help her team, who’s been working extra hours to keep up with the demand for signature verification.

“We have been very busy, working until 7 p.m. We worked Saturday and we worked yesterday, which was a holiday. We want to make sure we can give credit to each person who has taken the time to sign the packet,” said Swensen. “Although we’re used to this, this is a very short time frame. It’s very compressed with this referendum statute, so it’s made it more difficult.”

Former State Representative Fred Cox originally filed the referendum on December 16th, four days after legislators passed the tax overhaul plan in a special session. The bill raises sales tax on a variety of items such as groceries and tax, while lowering the state income tax.

“People felt that they were not being listened to. This referendum would allow Utahns to have a voice and decide for themselves in November,” said Rohner. “

As of Tuesday morning, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office website showed approximately 48,000 verified signatures. Referendum sponsors said in a press conference around 5 p.m. they were confident that they gathered more than enough signatures.

Rohner said they won’t know the final number of certified signatures for at least another two weeks. But seeing the statewide efforts to fulfill the tax referendum requirements has been humbling.

“No matter what happens, this was a major thing to get so many people together from so many different aspects of life. They came together for one common goal,” she said. “We had people from all walks of life, political, social, economic, religious…all coming together for one cause. This has united Utah and the momentum has been great.”

In a Thursday statement to ABC4 News, the Utah Taxpayers Association said,

“Voters in Utah are being asked to sign a referendum to halt the tax reform bill recently passed by the Legislature. Several misconceptions, misunderstandings, and falsehoods continue to be repeated by supporters of the referendum. […] We advise taxpayers to consult a tax advisor to see what kind of a tax cut they will see based on this before considering signing the referendum and to educate themselves and learn the truth before believing the myths, misunderstandings and falsehoods about the bill.”

To read their full statement, ‘Tax Reform: Correcting Misconceptions,’ click here.

