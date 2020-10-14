Signature error on Sanpete ballots causes voter concern, but don’t worry the fix is in

MANTI, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – What happens if the ballot is not printed correctly? Thousands of voters in Sanpete County now face that dilemma.

Ballots have been mailed to voters in the county and are missing a signature line on the return envelope. The catch is that a signature is required to make a ballot valid.

But there’s no need for worry, the clerk’s office in Sanpete county is moving to make sure votes count, and are coming up with a system to help make sure the ballots are good.

First, voters are asked to sign the back of a perforated 2-inch x 4-inch section of their envelope. That is the part meant for the signature.

How the signature gets used is it is compared to your signature in the database then the tab is separated and they know the ballot is good. It goes into a box so the computer can count it.

ABC4 News spoke with Sanpete County Clerk Sandy Neill. “The county, county employees, and volunteers, even the State of Utah, are moving to help make sure ballots are counted correctly,” she said. She went on to say that if they can’t see the signature, they will call voters. If the voter says they signed it inside, they can open it and put the ballot in to be counted.

The printer responsible for the error will be sending a notecard to voters with detailed instructions on how to sign the card.

Neil said, “If I don’t see the signature and it’s not on the ballot then we will call the voters to have them send in the signed card from the printer, and the vote will be counted.”

The State of Utah is also helping with new software used for signature gathering, that will allow a voter to write their signature, and not go into the clerk’s office. This is a measure to help because of the pandemic and trying to keep transmission rates down.

The biggest thing is to know is that the clerk’s office and the county are taking steps to correct the error, if you have any questions you can call the Sanpete County Clerks Office at 435-835-2131.