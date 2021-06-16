Sign stolen from Bonneville Salt Flats

BONNEVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Part of one of Utah’s most iconic tourist sites is missing.

On Friday, June 11, the Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office noticed the Bonneville Salt Flats sign had been stolen.

Stealing this sign is more than just a prank – it is considering theft of federal property, according to BLM, which is punishable by up to 12 months in prison and/or fines up to $1,000.

If you have any information that can help locate the Bonneville Salt Flats sign, contact (801)977-4387 or utslmail@blm.gov.