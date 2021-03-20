Shred the slopes with new Jazz apparel, Snowbird unveils collaborative capsule with Utah NBA team

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz and Snowbird Ski resort are teaming and putting together a first of its kind apparel collection.

On March 19, Snowbird and the Utah Jazz announce an ‘all-new, collaborative apparel capsule collection’.

According to a press release, this collaboration is the first of its kind as it is between an NBA franchise and a ski resort.

Officials say the exciting collaboration celebrates two of Utah’s most iconic brands with a limited run of co-branded Jazz and Snowbird apparel, including hats, shirts, and a jersey.

“Both the Utah Jazz and Snowbird are emblematic to what it means to be a part of our community here in Utah,” shares Snowbird President and General Manager Dave Fields. “We celebrate the opportunity to bring these two communities together now and in seasons to come.”

According to a press release, ‘the Jazz and Snowbird retail collaboration include a Purple Mountain jersey, a beanie, three different hats, and a City Edition long-sleeved shirt.’

Each piece of apparel highlights unique elements of the two dominant Utah brands.

“It’s wonderful for two legacy institutions to celebrate Utah together,” adds Morgan Evans, Utah Jazz vice president of retail operations. “We are proud of our state and this co-branded apparel is an ideal way to showcase our identity in sports and recreation.”

Are you ready? This exclusive collection hits the marketplace starting today and all items from the new collaborative line will be available to purchase on-property at Snowbird and Utah Jazz Team Store, as well as on the Jazz online store.

Snowbird is one of Utah’s most iconic ski resorts along with many others. Known to average more than 500 inches of annual snowfall per year, ‘Snowbird is North America’s most accessible alpine resort destination located just 29 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport’.

For more information, conditions, events, and more visit snowbird.com.