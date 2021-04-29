‘Show Up’: Utah first lady introduces initiative to build empathetic communities for children

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah First Lady, Abby Cox, launched the “Show Up” initiative Tuesday, to make a difference in the lives of Utah children and families, according to Governor Spencer Cox’s office.

The goal of the initiative is to “build caring communities that show up with empathy and understanding.”

“Show Up is a rally cry to encourage Utahns everywhere to reach out wherever they are and however they can to lift others, serve others, show support to others and be willing to learn about and appreciate different points of view. We show up with empathy and understanding instead of prejudice and animosity,” the press release states.

The initiative has four areas of focus:

Helping Utah students and teachers increase social and emotional learning abilities

Giving more Utah children the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics Unified Sports

Creating caring communities to provide support for Utah’s foster children and families

Partnering with Governor Cox’s office to complete service projects

On Tuesday, the first lady announced her initiative at Bridle Up Hope, an organization that aims to help girls and young women struggling with mental health issues through equestrian training.

Volunteers filled 1,500 kits with items donated from local businesses for Utah foster children and families.

Utah Foster Care is currently looking for families of all races and cultures, specifically Latino or Native American families, to open their homes to fostering to meet the needs of diverse children.

In Utah, one out of five children in foster care are Latino and Hispanic.

“Children in foster care come from all racial and cultural backgrounds. There is a need for families of all races and cultures to come forward,” Utah Foster Care tells ABC4. “Children do better when placed with families who can help them maintain their cultural and racial identities.”