ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD).

At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large number of people leaving the area.

Through the investigation, police learned that there was a party at the event center in the area, and that the party eventually spilled out to the street.

Police say a fight then ensued involving a large group of people, and shots were fired.

The fight reportedly moved north to the street and more shots were then fired.

Officers were reportedly given conflicting statements about the event, and the suspect is still at large.

There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.

This case is currently being investigated.

No further information is available at this time.