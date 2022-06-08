MANCHESTER, NY (ABC4) – Several shots have been fired at the Hill Cumorah Visitor’s Center in New York Wednesday evening.

A statement from the church said:

“This afternoon, several shots were fired at or near the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Palmyra, New York. Gratefully, no injuries have been reported. At this hour, there is little information available. Inquiries about details should be directed to local law enforcement.”

According to Rochester First, the New York State Police said a subject was found near the vicinity firing a weapon and is in police custody. Troopers say there doesn’t seem to be any ill-intent.

There were 75 people inside the building and they all were evacuated.