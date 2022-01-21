Shots fired at car in West Valley City, suspects in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in custody after police say shots were fired at a vehicle in West Valley City.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 3400 South 3200 West earlier Friday afternoon.

While no shots hit the driver or the car, the driver did swerve as shots were fired, causing a crash. The driver was not injured.

Police say after the suspects shot at the car, they ran away from the scene, but were apprehended as they tried to jump over a nearby fence.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the pursuit.

No further information has been released.