Shoshone Falls to soon be illuminated after dark

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates, Southern Idaho Tourism, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the City of Twin Falls will illuminate Shoshone Falls after dark during May in a manner similar to the lighting at Niagara Falls. Known as “the Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls looms 212 ft. above the Snake River and is 36 ft. taller than Niagara Falls. Forbes recently rated Shoshone Falls as the top bucket list destination for Idaho, and last month Condé Nast Traveler named it one of “8 Waterfalls in the U.S. Worth Traveling For.” (Photo by Stan Petersen)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – What some refer to as the “Niagara Falls of the West” will soon look even better after dark.

Throughout the month of May, Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union and the City of Twin Falls, have formed a partnership to illuminate the scenic falls at night.

The lights at Shoshone Falls have been updated to give the falls a better color coverage. Organizers have also enlisted the help of a professional lighting artist to enhance the already natural beauty of Shoshone Falls.

Shoshone Falls was recently rated by Forbes as the top bucket list destination for Idaho.

“Shoshone Falls is of one of Idaho’s most beloved places,” chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union Michael Watson says. “Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to be part of.”

The lights will run throughout the month, illuminating the falls until almost midnight each night.

“We’ve worked three years for this moment, and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community,” Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry says. “This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season.”

For more information on visiting Shoshone Falls, click here.