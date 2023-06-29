TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) — Shoshone Falls, the breathtaking waterfall along the Snake River, will be illuminated after dark with a dazzling light show for an annual event this July.

Returning for a third year with sold-out tickets each night, Shoshone Falls After Dark offers lucky visitors a magical experience with shows occurring this year from July 5-9 and July 12-16.

Shoshone Falls After Dark illuminates with colorful light show for annual event. Courtesy: Southern Idaho Tourism

Located in the Twin Falls region of Southern Idaho, Shoshone Falls is nicknamed “The Niagara of the West” as it stands as one of the largest waterfalls in the U.S. at 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide.

During an average season, the waterfall can reach flows that peak between 10,000 and 12,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). This year, after this winter’s heavy snowmelt, Shoshone Falls is seeing an increase in flows — up to 20,000 CFS.

“The waterfall is flowing so beautifully right now,” Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Sarah Rohrbach said, “so we thought people might enjoy a few more nights of fun in the canyon under the stars and lights beside one of Idaho’s most iconic landmarks.”

The production will collaborate with Midnight Production Studios to immerse visitors with a colorful light display and famous local DJ Eric Rhodes, who will choreograph with his signature mix of pre-recorded music.

For this upcoming Shoshone Falls After Dark event, viewers can expect the show to run for about 20 minutes on a loop until about 10:30 p.m. More details and ticket information can be found on the Visit Southern Idaho website.