Shop Local: Riverton City launches initiative to incentivize local spending

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit back in 2020, Utahns have been encouraged to support their community-owned business by shopping local.

In an effort to continue Utah’s neighbor-helping-neighbor mentality, Riverton City is launching a special initiative to incentivize spending among local residents.

According to Riverton officials, the city is a prime location to live, work, and play in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley.

With a population of around 45,000 people, the city enjoys a business-friendly environment, exceptional school system, a culture of service, involved and engaged citizenry, committed leadership, and abundant recreation and involvement opportunities. Riverton is also home to over 500 commercially licensed businesses and over 1,500 home-based businesses, according to Riverton City officials.

Riverton City wants to boost the local economy and has launched a month-long initiative by incentivizing spending within the city, as part of the city’s Local First Riverton marketing and public education campaign.

The Local First Riverton first launched its campaign in February. Riverton City has produced and disseminated educational materials to residents about the benefits of supporting businesses in their own community, has hosted a local marketing workshop for businesses, has launched a directory of commercial businesses on the city’s website, and has filmed several educational videos that will be released intermittently in May and June, Riverton City shares.

“The city will be giving away $1,000 per week in prepaid Visa gift cards from May 3 to August 29, 2021. The weekly giveaway will be divided into 10 gift cards, each with a $100 value. Individuals can enter to win one of the gift cards, on a weekly basis, by making a purchase in Riverton and uploading a photo of their receipt at rivertonutah.gov/local,” as stated in a press release sent to ABC4.

“Our ultimate goal with this initiative is to help our businesses rebound from any lingering impacts of COVID-19 and incentivize more spending at businesses within our city,” says Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. “We appreciate all that our local businesses do to support our city and community organizations, and I want to encourage our residents and neighbors to get out there and return the favor by supporting businesses located in our community when and where they can.”

Residents over the age of 18 can enter the contest weekly after making a purchase for any product or service, of any amount, at any business located in Riverton that week, Riverston officials share.

City officials say all winners will be randomly selected the Monday following the closing of each weekly contest period (Monday – Sunday).

Individuals are limited to entering the contest once per week.

