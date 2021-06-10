One person dead, officer-involved incident reported at Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person is dead after an officer-involved incident at Salt Lake City’s Pioneer Park.

Police were initially called to the park for a reported stabbing Thursday morning at around 8 a.m.

While the details are unclear, Salt Lake City Police have confirmed officers did discharge their firearms at one point. It is currently unclear if any of those bullets struck the unidentified victim.

Crews have blocked off the area around the park. In this photo, below, from the scene, you can see fire trucks and other emergency personnel are on scene.

The critical incident team, responsible for investigating officer-involved incidents, is also responding to the scene.

ABC4 has a crew on scene and is working to gather additional information. We will update this story as details become available.