SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on West Temple outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, leaving one dead.



Sneaker Con Salt Lake City was taking place at the convention center at this time. Several attendees said they were shocked when they learned what happened.

“As we came outside, we saw there was a huge crowd of people, some were crying. There was hysteria. We were like, ‘what’s going on?'” said Jazmin Taula, who left the convention and saw the crime scene.

According to police, the investigation started at 3:19 p.m. Saturday when they received multiple calls about a shooting at 100 South State Street. Additional calls came in suggesting the shooting happened two blocks to the west, near 150 South West Temple.

After searching the area, officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot injury. They provided him with emergency medical aid. Gold Cross took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

“Based on what we know right now, we believe there was some sort of fight involving multiple people who had just left the convention center,” said Brent Weisberg, spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Witnesses told officers the shooter and at least one other person associated with him ran into a nearby parking garage and left in a car.

Officers checked nearby businesses and parking garages looking for any potential threats or additional victims.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call 801-799-3000.