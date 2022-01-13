UPDATE: Two dead, shelter in place for Hunter High School

WEST VALLEY CITT, Utah (ABC4) – As of 12:00 p.m., protocols have been lifted at the elementary and junior high locations, while Hunter High School remains in shelter.

UPDATE: Two dead, shelter in place for local schools

THURSDAY 01/13/2022 11:44 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter in place order is in place for the Granite Schools that are in the area of the Mountain View Corridor shooting incident.

In a statement released by the Granite School District, Hunter High, Hunter Junior, Hillside and Whittier Elementary Schools entered the protocol.

Officers are on the scene and report there are multiple victims. Police say two people are dead and one is injured, multiple suspects are in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shooting incident on Mountain View Corridor

THURSDAY 01/13/2022 11:26 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are responding to a reported shooting at 4100 S on Mountain View Corridor.

According to police, SB Mountain View Corridor is closed at 4100 S, and NB Mountain View Corridor is closed at 4500 S.

Little is known about the incident but ABC4 has a crew en route and will update the story as more information becomes available.