Shooting in Salt Lake City leaves one person dead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a murder that took place at 130 S and 800 W.

Police received a call Sunday morning, Jan. 23, and arrived to find an adult with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene despite paramedics’ efforts.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Authorities say that it appears to be an isolated incident, and that there is no imminent danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000.

This story will be updated.

