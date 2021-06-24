Shooting at West Valley City apartment complex leaves man wounded

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting at an apartment complex in West Valley City left one man in serious but stable condition Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., West Valley Police got a report of a shooting at the Overlook Point Apartments.

Lieutenant Levi Llyod said a man in his 20s to 30s was found lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound on his thigh.

Police are still working to figure out who shot him and why. Once they figure out who is responsible, they will begin their search.

Many residents tell ABC4 News that this is a common occurrence there.

“We see police here at a lot very often, so far this week multiple cop cars every day,” Jessica said.

“Sadly, not surprised because it’s been every day this week that the cops have been out in clearly more than one,” Christina Merrell said.

“The first thing in my mind was another shooting because this is the seventh shooting since I’ve lived here in two and a half years, so it’s not surprising,” Daniel Halverson said.

Police don’t have anyone in custody currently. Stay with ABC4 News for updates.