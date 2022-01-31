Shooting at Taylorsville house party, four suspects arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Four young men have been arrested after officers saw multiple shots being fired from a car in a residential neighborhood.

The shots came from both sides of a 2016 black Nissan Rogue, according to police reports, which was parked at 4975 S 2475 W.

The suspects attempted to leave immediately after, when a Taylorsville Police Officer stopped them.

The officer states that Aladino Gurule, the front passenger, admitted to shooting multiple times from multiple guns in an attempt to “scatter” people from a party at the location.

The report states that Gurule was acting with three others, which “qualifies an enhancement for the charges.” Gurule also allegedly had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, as well as slurred speech and red, glossy eyes.

The men are being charged with felony discharge of a firearm, riot – bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, discharging of firearms from a vehicle, and intoxication.

Officers report that a rifle with three magazines along with multiple handguns were found inside the car.

No injuries have been reported.

For more information, contact Taylorsville Police at 801-963-5400.