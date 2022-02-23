Sherry Black’s murderer, rapist sentenced to life in prison with no parole

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Adam Durborow, the man who was charged with the murder of Sherry Black, was sentenced to life with no parole on Wednesday.

In 2010, Black was found murdered at her bookstore in South Salt Lake. The case remained unsolved for a decade.

After the case was transferred to the Salt Lake County sheriff’s office, detectives forwarded DNA found at the crime scene to Parabon labs. Using the latest DNA technology they found a person of interest for police.

Fast forward to Feb. 23, 2022 and Durborow has been officially sentenced.

The prosecutor describes the crime: Sherry Black was sexually assaulted and stabbed nine times.

The attorney on behalf of Black says that her childhood sweetheart found her on the floor, and has lived with guilt for 10 years about the terrifying incident.

Her sweetheart, Earl Black, says his last memory of her is seeing on lying on the floor with a knife in her heart.

But even after the horrors this family has endured, Black’s granddaughter testifies, “Evil did not win that day, good ultimately triumphs.”

Black’s family ultimately erupted in bittersweet relief as Durborow was sentenced to life in prison.

ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz covers the full story Wednesday night at 6 p.m.