Bodies found on Utah Lake believed to be missing teens

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The search for two missing teenagers who disappeared on Utah Lake has come to an end. Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith said crews recovered the bodies of Priscilla Bienkowski and Sophia Hernandez.

A fisherman found discovered one body at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, and a pilot with the sheriff’s office spotted the other body roughly three hours later. The girls were found about 8.5 miles from where they entered the water.

Bienkowski, 18, and Hernandez, 17, had been missing since May 6. They were last seen when the left to go tubing on Utah Lake. When they didn’t return home, their parents called police.

The girls’ car, keys, clothes and cell phones were found near the Knolls area of the lake and their tubes were found in the water. Officials believe the girls were tubing out on the lake when strong wind gusts created dangerous conditions.

Multiple agencies including Utah State Parks, Wasatch County, Washington County, and Utah Highway Patrol have assisted with search efforts from the air, water, and shore.

This is a developing story more information will be posted it becomes available.