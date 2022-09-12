SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A shelter-in-place order was lifted in Utah County after multiple agencies searched for a suspect.

According to authorities, at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near Main Street in Spanish Fork. Officials say the driver of the 1978 pickup refused to stop and fled and deputies did not pursue it because the violation was minor.

According to the Spanish Fork Police, one of their officers saw the suspect’s pickup but the driver again refused to stop. In a press release, another deputy saw the suspect in Salem turn along a dirt road and abandoned the pickup.

Authorities say, deputies and officers from the Spanish Fork, Salem and Payson Police Departments looked for the suspect and learned the suspect was 44-year-old Joshua T. Martinez Sr., from Moroni, Utah. According to authorities, Martinez is known to be armed and dangerous and has threatened to get law enforcement officers to shoot him.

Officials say, after learning who the suspect was, the initial deputy who initiated the stop asked dispatch to send a reverse 911 call to homes surrounding the area where the pickup was abandoned warning people of the danger posed by Martinez.

Police say K9s were deployed and help from one of the pilots with the Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Authorities say, just before 5:00 p.m. Martinez was found hiding in a small wooden shed under lawn mower bags and was called out without further incident.

According to officials, Martinez was found to have a warrant for fleeing and other charges in Nephi and a warrant in Spanish Fork for vehicle burglary and theft.

Police say Martinez was booked into the Utah County Jail with alleged charges including, failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine and a revoked driver’s license.