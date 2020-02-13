‘She was a sweetheart’: Friends remember Natalie Thurber

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The friends of Natalie Thurber are talking exclusively with ABC4 News about the type of person she was and her family’s wishes Wednesday.

Thurber, killed Monday morning in what is being considered a case of domestic violence.

Devin Young says he was childhood friends with Thurber.

“Every time we reconnected it was like we never were apart,” he said.

It was that kind of love Young says Thurber showed to everyone. Sometimes with a dose of reality.

“She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind,” said Young. “She wasn’t the kind of person that would give you any B.S.”

Natalie Thurber and Nicole Young

For many of her friends, Monday morning’s news came as a shock.

“With Natalie, I don’t … I don’t think she saw this coming,” he said.

Court documents state Michael Nance shot his girlfriend in what is believed to be domestic violence.

“When it comes to the worst, in her situation, end up being killed – it is never good,” said Young.

Friends say Thurber stayed with Nance when she had to work in Salt Lake City.

Police say Monday morning, Nance shot one officer and tried to end his life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound before they found him a few blocks away.

At the time Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said, “Sadly, in this case, a woman lost her life.”

“Domestic violence is not something that anybody should bat an eye at,” Young adds. “It is actually something we should raise more awareness for.”

The Thurber family asking folks to donate to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

“They would rather put it towards something to make sure that some other family does not have to go through this tragedy again,” said Young.

As family and friends continue to grieve, they ask for privacy while they work through Natalie’s funeral arrangements.

Natalie Thurber

“They want everybody to know that she was a sweetheart. That she was everybody’s friend. That the love she gave was endless and she is going to be greatly missed,” he said.

A vigil will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in Natalie Thurber’s honor located at 125 South 300 East.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

