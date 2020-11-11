Shattering Binaries: Raising voices of gender diverse people

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local conference to help gender diverse people and the local community understand more about each other is now virtual due to the pandemic.

The event was originally supposed to be at a local venue, but the pandemic changed how it would happen.

Genderevolution Chair Nick Arteaga explains, “At first when we realized we would not have a venue, and we would not meet in person, it seemed the logistics would be less complicated, but what we realized is it made the conference more accessible in ways we never thought of before COVID.”

The conference will do 30 lectures, workshops, and panels—the sessions presented by local community members and professionals.

According to Nick Arteaga, the committee members planned the conference for both situations. But with the rising cases in September, the decision was made to take the entire conference online.

Organizers believe the message they send to the community is important and helps people live together to understand each other. Kelsey Kehoe, Manager of Youth, Family and Education programs at the Utah Pride Center, says, “As we learn more about gender and the identities that people hold, we see that some exist beyond the binary of male and female. Genderevolution lifts the voices of those identities to be heard, understood, and valued.”

“Attendees are invited to educate themselves on a variety of topics including healthy self-image development, gender fluidity, the interplay of gender identity & sexual orientation, meditation techniques, legal aid, mental & physical health, transgender history and much more. Come meet other gender variant folx, their parents, partners, families, friends, and professionals,” as stated in a press release sent on behalf of the Utah Pride Center.

“I think it is good for people; it is just a great way to learn the nuances of gender education,” says even Co-Chair Kayla Aitken, “Being able to see people like you, meet allies in the community, how it creates opportunities for better care by doctors and therapists and provides new opportunities for family and friends to understand each other better.”

To show how diverse the community really is, the conference brought in three keynote speakers:



Lydia Brown at the Colorado Trust – Disability Justice Informing Communities of Practice

Kay Ulanday Barret

Schuyler Bailar: The first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team. At 15 years old, he was one of the nation’s top 20 swimmers competing in the breaststroke.

Schuyler’s difficult choice to transition while potentially giving up the prospect of being an NCAA Champion – was historic and timely. His story has appeared everywhere from 60 Minutes to The Ellen Show. Schuyler’s tireless advocacy of inclusion through public speaking and social media has earned him numerous notable honors.

Lydia X. Z. Brown is a disability justice advocate, organizer, educator, attorney, strategist, and writer whose work has largely focused on interpersonal and state violence against multiple marginalized disabled people living at the intersections of race, class, gender, sexuality, nation, and language. Lydia is also a person with autism.

Kay Ulanday Barrett is a poet, performer, and cultural strategist. Kay was featured at The Lincoln Center, The U.N., Symphony Space, The Poetry Foundation, The Poetry Project, Princeton University, Tucson Poetry Festival, NY Poetry Festival, The Dodge Poetry Foundation, The Hemispheric Institute, & Brooklyn Museum. They’ve received fellowships from MacDowell, Lambda Literary Review, Drunken Boat, VONA, The Home School, and Macondo.

The conference costs $25 dollars per day and can be done completely on your computer, for more information on how to attend https://utahpridecenter.org/education/genderevolution-conf

Because of the pandemic, if people have financial challenges, the event has made free scholarships available. Https://bit.ly/GEScholarshipRequest