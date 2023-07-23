SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents aren’t the only ones enjoying soaking up the sun these days. Utah snakes are also taking to warmer temps, sunning themselves in our record temperatures.

Snakes can be found out sunning themselves or looking for their next meal, which means humans and snakes are crossing paths more often. According to Utah State University, reports of snakes and snakebites are becoming common.

“As the sun warms our rocky Utah landscapes, snakes use that to their advantage to heat up and save energy,” explains Nicki Frey, Utah State University Extension wildlife specialist. “Most snakes encountered during the day are curled up and napping. When they are startled by humans walking, climbing, or sitting next to them, they may strike; however, most snakes generally sit quietly, hoping to go unnoticed.”

The extension says there is good news about our reptilian neighbors. Most snake species in Utah are nocturnal and most are non-venomous, with only seven of Utah’s 31 snake species producing venom — except for the western terrestrial garter snake, which is mildly venomous.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Although most people believe otherwise, all of the venomous snakes in Utah are rattlesnakes classified as pit vipers. They are easily identified by their thick bodies, rough scales, and their distinct necks that give them a diamond-shaped head.

Rattlesnakes are reported to be mild-mannered, and unprovoked rattlesnake bites are rare. Frey reminds that rattlesnakes usually hide to avoid confrontation and their bodies need to be coiled to strike out at their prey.

Utah State offers the following advice on avoiding snake confrontation and what to do if bitten by a snake while out enjoying summer fun:

1. Be aware of where you walk, sit, and play when outdoors. Utah’s rocky terrain and intense sun are perfect for snakes. Rock climbers are particularly susceptible to accidental encounters.

2. If you see a snake, admire it from a distance. Give it space so it doesn’t feel cornered and defensive and can move away to a place where it feels safe.

3. Don’t touch the snake. Seriously. Don’t touch the snake. It’s surprising how many people become intrigued and want to touch them!

4. If you hear rattling, freeze. Look around to locate the snake, back away to a safe distance, then leave the area. Don’t jump or run, since you could jump or run toward the snake, increasing your chances of getting bit.

Photos courtesy Utah State Extension

For snake bites:

1. If a snake has bitten you or someone you are with, the wound should be treated immediately. Wash it thoroughly with soap and water or alcohol. Place a bandage over the wound to protect it from dirt. Even if the snake is non-venomous, seek medical attention as soon as possible to be safe.

2. Don’t kill the snake, but take a picture of it for identification. Each species has a different type of venom that reacts at a different pace, but all rattlesnake bites are treated with the same anti-venom.

3. Avoid common misconceptions about treating snake bites. Do not apply a tourniquet above the bite, use venom extractors, slice the wound to increase bleeding, or apply ice. Rattlesnake venom does not travel through veins, it travels through connective tissue and the lymphatic system. Do not take any medication until a medical professional advises you to do so.

4. Keep the wound clean, stay calm, and seek medical attention immediately. Take off any rings or restrictive items, as the wound and associated tissue will swell. If you are not close to a hospital, call 911 to arrange for someone to meet you. You can also call ahead to the nearest hospital and alert them to prepare the anti-venom.

5. All rattlesnake bites will cause discomfort, but a bite from a Mojave rattlesnake has neurotoxic properties that can sometimes cause death. All rattlesnake bites result in necrosis, or death of the skin and tissue near the bite, which can be reduced with prompt medical attention. The bite location will quickly swell and begin to discolor. Other symptoms include nausea, rapid pulse, and loss of muscle coordination. In some cases, neurological issues can appear.

6. Because of the variety of symptoms, monitor the victim to ensure his or her safety. Check breathing, heart rate, muscle coordination, and signs of shock. In many cases, it is safe for the victim to walk to a vehicle and travel to a hospital. However, depending on the individual’s health, age, size, and the bite intensity, some reactions can instantly become severe. In this case, have the victim lie flat and call 911. Continue to monitor their status until emergency services arrive.