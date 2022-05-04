DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Davis School District psychologist has been charged for allegedly sharing information about a student with her husband who allegedly then raped the student.

Natalie Stokes is facing one count of unauthorized collecting, sharing, or use of private student data after her husband Phillip Stokes allegedly raped an 11-year-old student after his wife mentioned the student during a conversation, court records state.

When interviewed by police on how he came to target the 11-year-old, he told them, his wife mentioned a child who was having behavior problems at school.

He went on to explain that he looked up the child’s videos on TikTok using the information his wife gave him, police said.

Prior to the sexual assault, Phillip Stokes alleges that while he and his wife were walking in the neighborhood, she pointed to the victim and personally identified her as the girl she had been working with as a school psychologist.

Phillip Stokes allegedly created a TikTok around March 15, 2021, using a fake alias known as “Christian.” He befriended the victim and in July they began text messaging each other. Within three hours of texting each other “Christian,” he began to aggressively and persistently ask the 11-year-old for nude photos of herself, court documents show.

They both exchange nude photographs and “Christian” coerced the victim to meet up at a park where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police say.

Officers traced the IP address of “Christian’s” TikTok which led them to identify Phillip Stokes as a suspect.

Officers compared shirtless photos from Phillip Stoke’s social media accounts and discovered similarities, as well as an identical T-shirt to one of the photos “Christian” sent the victim.

Phillip Stokes was charged on August 21, 2022, with rape of a child, sodomy of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticing a minor, and four counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor by an adult.