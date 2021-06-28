Sexual assault, kidnapping reports lead police on long pursuit through SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after leading police on a long pursuit Monday morning which started with reports of a kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to a probable cause statement, officers were called to the area of 700 E. and 700 S. Monday morning after a reported kidnapping and sexual assault took place.

Police then observed 38-year-old Shawn Robby Ireimia driving a vehicle that was reported as stolen from Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Ireimia refused to obey the commands of officers and drove away from the scene.

According to arresting documents, officers pursued Ireimia through Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, and West Valley City, where they eventually performed a “pursuit intervention technique” to stop Ireimia’s vehicle.

Arresting documents show Ireimia then restarted his vehicle, turned his wheel towards an officer, and drove forward in an attempt to hit the officer.

In his attempt, Ireimia struck the officer’s unoccupied vehicle and drove off.

Police then restarted their pursuit while Ireimia drove through the area of 2000 W. holding “a knife out of the driver window waving it in the air making pointing/stabbing motions” arresting documents show.

Ireimia continued to drive through 50 W. 4500 S., where police said he went through oncoming traffic, ran multiple red lights, and almost collided with multiple vehicles.

Officers were eventually able to take Ireimia into custody. Upon searching his vehicle, police found a large knife.

Police also found that he was on probation for robbery, and is prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons.

Ireimia has been arrested for failure to stop at the command of police, assault of an officer, threat of assault against a police officer, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, theft by receiving stolen property, violation of probation, and transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.