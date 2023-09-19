SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A school bus driver from Sevier County was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15, after he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol while on the job.

According to probable cause documents, David Oldroyd, 57, was arrested with six counts of driving under the influence with juvenile passengers.

The probable cause states that a complaint was filed anonymously when it was noted that Oldroyd was allegedly drinking and was going to pick up students from the South Sevier Schools.

Once on the scene, police reportedly found over a dozen students on the bus, with at least six that had been transported from a local elementary school, and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Oldroyd, documents say.

After moving the students to another bus, he underwent a field sobriety test and allegedly failed multiple examinations conducted by police.

Oldroyd was transported to Sevier County Jail and was provided a breath sample which police say showed a blood alcohol level of .150 — three times the legal limit.