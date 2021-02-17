Severe weather causes delay of Thursday’s St. George COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD)

announced that the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines intended for Thursday’s immunization

clinic in St. George has been delayed due to severe weather that has impacted shipping from out-of-state.

The vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 18 is now canceled, and the SWUPHD says they are contacting as many of those who signed up as possible, through provided emails and other methods.

Washington County residents who had appointments for Thursday, Feb. 18 are being

rescheduled to arrive at the following dates and times at the St. George Active Life Center at 245 N.

200 W.

Last names A-G: Tuesday, February 23

A: Walk-in between 8:30am-9:30am

B: 9:30am-10:30am

C: 10:30am-11:30am

D: 11:30am-12:30pm

E: 12:30pm-1:30pm

F: 1:30pm-2:30pm

G: 2:30pm-3:30pm

Last names H-P : Thursday, February 25

H: Walk-in between 8:30am-9:30am

I-J: 9:30am-10:30am

K: 10:30am-11:30am

L: 11:30am-12:30pm

M: 12:30pm-1:30pm

N: 1:30pm-2:30pm

O-P: 2:30pm-3:30pm



Last names Q-Z: Saturday, February 27

Q-R: Walk-in between 8:30am-9:30am

S: 9:30am-10:30am

T:10:30am-11:30am

U-V:11:30am-12:30pm

W,X,Y,Z: 1:30pm-2:30pm

Health officials ask that those who have appointments arrive within their assigned time and bring their Feb.18 confirmation along with ID, proof of local residency, and signed consent form.

The health department says appointments made for SWUPHD vaccine clinics on other dates should be unaffected, including those made for the 5,000 slots opened on Feb. 18 which are scheduled into March.