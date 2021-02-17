Severe weather causes delay of Thursday’s St. George COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD)
announced that the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines intended for Thursday’s immunization
clinic in St. George has been delayed due to severe weather that has impacted shipping from out-of-state.
The vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 18 is now canceled, and the SWUPHD says they are contacting as many of those who signed up as possible, through provided emails and other methods.
Washington County residents who had appointments for Thursday, Feb. 18 are being
rescheduled to arrive at the following dates and times at the St. George Active Life Center at 245 N.
200 W.
Last names A-G: Tuesday, February 23
A: Walk-in between 8:30am-9:30am
B: 9:30am-10:30am
C: 10:30am-11:30am
D: 11:30am-12:30pm
E: 12:30pm-1:30pm
F: 1:30pm-2:30pm
G: 2:30pm-3:30pm
Last names H-P : Thursday, February 25
H: Walk-in between 8:30am-9:30am
I-J: 9:30am-10:30am
K: 10:30am-11:30am
L: 11:30am-12:30pm
M: 12:30pm-1:30pm
N: 1:30pm-2:30pm
O-P: 2:30pm-3:30pm
Last names Q-Z: Saturday, February 27
Q-R: Walk-in between 8:30am-9:30am
S: 9:30am-10:30am
T:10:30am-11:30am
U-V:11:30am-12:30pm
W,X,Y,Z: 1:30pm-2:30pm
Health officials ask that those who have appointments arrive within their assigned time and bring their Feb.18 confirmation along with ID, proof of local residency, and signed consent form.
The health department says appointments made for SWUPHD vaccine clinics on other dates should be unaffected, including those made for the 5,000 slots opened on Feb. 18 which are scheduled into March.