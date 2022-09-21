SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of western Utah and two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of Juab and Box Elder Counties. The Watch will stay in effect until 8 p.m.

A Watch is a way of letting people in a wide area know that a Severe Thunderstorm could happen at any time during the time it is issued, but a Warning is more direct and will pinpoint areas that are affected. A Severe Thunderstorm can bring with it very high winds and hail to go with the lightning. We will be following all of the alerts as they arrive both here online and on ABC4 News.

The National Weather Service has issued a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the south-central portion of Garfield County near Bryce Canyon and Escalante. This will remain in effect until 2:00 PM. Please be careful if you are traveling in this area, and know that these warnings will be cropping up for quite a while tonight.