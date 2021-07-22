Severe storms hit the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Thursday brings monsoon moisture and severe storms to the Wasatch Front!

After severe thunderstorms ripped through Salt Lake and Utah Counties during the 7 p.m. hour, flood advisories were left behind. An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory is in effect for Northeastern Salt Lake County in northern Utah. until 9:45, after radar indicated 0.75 inches to 1 inch of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.25 inches is possible through midnight for this area. West Central Salt Lake County is also under a flood advisory, after between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain fell, with the heaviest rainfall extending from Kearns to Copperton. Some locations that will experience flooding include West Valley City, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Oquirrh, Kearns, Bingham Canyon Mine, and Copperton.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy breaks down all the information you need as we head into the evening:

Another advisory is in effect for Central Utah County in northern Utah. Radar indicated between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. This will cause flooding and locations at risk include Provo, Payson, Spanish Fork, Springville, Santaquin, Mapleton, Salem, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills, Palmyra, Benjamin, Lake Shore, Spring Lake, and Utah Lake.

The advisory holds until 10:45 P.M. Also, a Flash Flood Warning for a Debris Flow off the Ether Hollow burn scar remains in effect through 8:45 PM MDT.