SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After much anticipation and several delays, four Utah ski resorts are finally open for the 2023-2024 season.

In direct contrast to last year when ski resorts were opening their slopes early, several resorts, such as Brian Head, Alta, and Snowbasin, were forced to delay their opening dates due to the unseasonably warm weather. Other resorts have placed their opening dates on hold, or “to be announced.”

Despite challenging weather conditions, four resorts successfully held their first day of the season on Friday, according to Ski Utah. Solitude, Woodward, Park City Mountain, and Brian Head are all now officially open for the season.

While most, if not all, resorts have only part of the terrain open, the opening days were still celebrated with a range of festivities, including hot cocoa, donuts, giveaways, and music, according to Ski Utah.

“Solitude is open!” the resort posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thanks to everyone who came up and made the most of the early season conditions.”

The remaining resorts will be opening in December with the exception of Snowbird, which plans to open on Nov. 30. Five resorts have yet to announce their opening days.

