PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover on I-80 has left a driver injured Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Park City Fire District are currently on the scene of the crash on I-80 Westbound near mile marker 148, a Facebook post states.

Courtesy: Park City Fire District

The westbound lane is currently closed due to Airmed arriving on the scene.

Officials say fuel was leaking from the overturned semi and crews have contained the spill. The truck was hauling fencing.

Officials say the driver was airlifted to a local hospital in serious to critical condition.