Several Park City restaurants to open for business

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the state of Utah begins to slowly reopen, select restaurants in Park City are also beginning to reopen with new precautions. The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) is offering a variety of options for people to get out and enjoy their restaurant’s food.

“Park City’s restaurants are excited to continue serving their patrons after our recent stay-at-home order,” said PCARA executive director Ginger Wicks. “We appreciate the community’s enthusiasm to support our members who are all committed to providing their award-winning menus as safely and conveniently as possible.”

Popular restaurants such as Baja Cantina, Buona Vita, Eating Establishment, Red Rock Junction, Ruth’s Chris at Hotel Park City and the Bridge Cafe will all open with restrictions such as curbside pickup, delivery and limited dine-in options.

For more information about PCARA restaurants visit their website, parkcityrestaurants.com.