After running from officers, 2 car theft suspects in custody in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two suspects were apprehended Monday after police said they barricaded themselves inside a garage in Kearns.

Police said the incident began when two male suspects, believed to have stolen a car, fled from a West Jordan police officer.

A brief chase ensued before it was terminated near 5400 South 4300 West in Kearns. Police said the driver and passenger of the suspect car bailed and hid in a garage.

After a while, one of the suspects decided to come out, but the other was retrieved with the help of a K9 officer.

West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt said that suspect was bitten by the K9, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Several Granite School District schools were under shelter-in-place protocol while the incident unfolded Monday afternoon. All impacted schools were released by 3:30 p.m.

