WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – Multiple residents in West Valley City have reported cougar sightings over the past couple of weeks.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, residents have spotted cougars in the areas of:

6000 West 3500 South

4500 West 3080 South

4400 South 3200 West

The police are asking residents to take precautions by keeping their pets inside, keeping pet food stored away, staying in groups while walking outside, and watching kids when outdoors.

Earlier this month, the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reported two cougar sighting incidents in Kearns and West Valley City issuing a public service announcement to Utahns.

The DWR says they are aware of the uptick in cougar sightings but they need a sighting of the cougar in a location that will allow them enough time to respond.

“In essence, we need to have it holed up in a garage, vegetation, back yard, trees, window well, etc. We are ready to immediately respond if this happens,” said DWR.